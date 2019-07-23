|
McCAULEY MARGARET (SASZ) RANKIN
On Sunday, July 21, 2019, after courageously fighting a lengthy illness. Age, 65, of Gibsonia, formerly of Donora, daughter of the late Mary Sasz; beloved wife of James E. McCauley, Jr.; niece of George (late Karen) Sasz of Mountain Home, Idaho, Gertrude (late Donald) Easler of Bellevue and the late Joe (Eleanor) Sasz and Martha (Emory) Czilli; cousin of Mary Jane Harrison, Jean Wenger, Marlene Fontanaza, Suzanne Bentley, Sharon Brimmeier, Matthew Easler and Darlene Sasz. Margaret was employed by UPMC Home Care. Friends received Tuesday 7-9 p.m. and Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Church of the Assumption, 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. Burial will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 23, 2019