REMNER MARGARET "MARGE"
Age 88, of Zelienople, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Passavant Retirement Community, where she was a resident. She was born on May 2, 1931 in Youngstown, OH. Marge was a registered nurse and was employed in hospitals, nursing homes and pediatric doctor's offices throughout her career. Marge was an avid gardener and always became involved in the local garden clubs wherever she lived. She was also an avid reader and volunteered at the library at Passavant. Marge was also a bird enthusiast and animal lover. Above all, she will be remembered for her joyful, generous, and kind-hearted nature that always brought a smile to everyone. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her three sons, Robert A. Remner, Jr., and his wife, Maureen, of Dingmans Ferry, PA, David J. Remner, and his wife, Debra, of Aston, PA, and James A. Remner, and his wife, Robin, of Wexford, PA; her grandchildren, John Remner (Erica Priola), Mike, Nicholas, Matt, Lindsay, Mark, Josh Vanderhoof (wife, Jessica), and Nick Vanderhoof (wife, Samantha), and her great-grandchildren, Mason, Sawyer, Ruby and Luna. Marge was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Robert A. Remner, Sr., whom she married on April 16, 1955, and who passed away May 27, 2017; her father, John Szucs; her mother, Erma Szucs; her step-mother, Clara Szucs, and her sister, Irene Emrich. The Remner family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of a memorial service at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the Seaman Memorial Chapel at Passavant Retirement Community, 105 Burgess Dr., Zelienople, PA 16063. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in Marge's honor to the Passavant Benevolent Fund/LAS Foundation, or to Audubon, to support wildlife conservation, at audubon.org. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.