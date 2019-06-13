Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
MARGARET RITA (JAMES) MIERZWA

MARGARET RITA (JAMES) MIERZWA Obituary
MIERZWA MARGARET RITA (JAMES)

Age 100, formerly of Glenshaw, PA, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 in Wesley Chapel, Florida, where she lived since 2007 with her family. Margaret died peacefully in her sleep after visiting with her children. She leaves behind her son, Bernard L. Mierzwa, and wife Anne; son, Richard W. Mierzwa, and wife Virginia; daughter-in-law, Norma Mierzwa; her grandchildren, Keith, Patty, Pamela, Penni, Tracey, Linda, Michelle Renee, Michelle Lee, and Megan; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard A. Mierzwa; her son, Robert E. Mierzwa; her daughter, Winnifred M. Bailey; and her brothers, Chester L. James, Jr. and S. Robert James. Friends will be received on Friday, from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, where a Blessing Service will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. In honor of her adoration of cats and all animals, donations may be made to the ASPCA or in lieu of flowers.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 13, 2019
