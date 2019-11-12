Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Freyvogel-Slater Funeral Directors
112 Fort Couch Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15241
412-835-1860
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Freyvogel Slater Funeral Directors
112 Fort Couch Road
Pittsburgh, PA
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Freyvogel Slater Funeral Directors
112 Fort Couch Road
Pittsburgh, PA
Service
To be announced at a later date
Private
Burial
To be announced at a later date
National Cemetery of the Alleghenies
MARGARET ROSE KOLTICK

MARGARET ROSE KOLTICK Obituary
KOLTICK MARGARET ROSE

Age 97, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 10, 2019, in Kane Scott Center Nursing Home.  She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, John M. Koltick, Sr.; her parents, Elmer Coss and Gladys Rosenberger Coss; her four sisters, Elsie Shopper, Betty Vandergrift, Daisy Gilg, and Alberta Kosarich. She is survived by her baby brother, Elmer (Butch) Coss, Jr.; her daughter, Cynthia K. (Steven) Schneider and Colonel Scott Koltick USMC (Charlotte), Nicole Koltick, Kristin Koltick and Andrea Killmeyer (Jon); and nine great-grandchildren, Liam, Hannah, Colin, Jackson, Jacob, Bella, Micah, Gabriela, and Otis.  "Margie" left school at sixteen to work at the old Clark Candy plant (Clark Bars). She later worked as the receptionist at the old St. John's Hospital on McClure Avenue where she met her future husband. They always loved to travel extensively: Florida, Las Vegas, Texas, California, North Dakota, and any place that had roller coasters. Friends welcome WEDNESDAY, 2-4, 6-8 p.m., FREYVOGEL-SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS, (412-835-1860), 112 Fort Couch Rd., Bethel Park (Opposite Macy's South Hills Village). Service and burial private by family. In lieu of flowers, our family suggests a visit to Kennywood Park with your family next summer, as this was one of her favorite things to do! www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 12, 2019
