TEPKE MARGARET RUTH (HARTUNG)
Formerly of Greensburg, Ruth passed away peacefully at her home in Dormont on Monday, October 14, 2019. Ruth was born in Greensburg June 16, 1931, and raised in Fincastle, VA. Preceded in death by her parents, Hollis Switzer and Margaret R. Waldron; and her husband, Edward J. Tepke. Loving mother of Ann C. McCartney (Bill), Dormont; Michael B. Hartung (Emiko), Greensburg; Alesia M. Johnson, Brookline; Russell A. Hartung (Christine), Ft. Myers, FL; Catherine J. Hill (John), Virginia Beach, VA; Rebecca A. Suhoza and husband, Robert Fessler, Dormont; Gary C. Hartung (Marcia), Jeannette. Also survived by her sister, Virginia Clark of Roanoke, VA; and her 13 cherished grandchildren; 18 cherished great-grandchildren. Ruth loved flea markets and thrift shops. Memorial service is private. Arrangements by BEINHAUERS, Dormont, 412-531-4000. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019