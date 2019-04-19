|
CRORY MARGARET SARAH (FINLAY)
Age 71, of Lawrenceville, on Thursday, April, 18, 2019. Beloved wife of 51 years of Frederick J. Crory; loving mother of Melissa A. "Missy" (Dan) Clutter and Shawn F. Crory; devoted "Minnie" of Samantha, Madison and Aidan; sister of Jane Gill of Lawrenceville, Ellen Mary "Deedee" (Cliff) Lange and the late Joan Ann Reed and James John (Angie) Finlay; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. NO VISITATION EASTER SUNDAY. Funeral service at the Funeral Home on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 19, 2019