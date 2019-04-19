Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
MARGARET CRORY
MARGARET SARAH (FINLAY) CRORY

MARGARET SARAH (FINLAY) CRORY Obituary
CRORY MARGARET SARAH (FINLAY)

Age 71, of Lawrenceville, on Thursday, April, 18, 2019. Beloved wife of 51 years of Frederick J. Crory; loving mother of Melissa A. "Missy" (Dan) Clutter and Shawn F. Crory; devoted "Minnie" of Samantha, Madison and Aidan; sister of Jane Gill of Lawrenceville, Ellen Mary "Deedee" (Cliff) Lange and the late Joan Ann Reed and James John (Angie) Finlay; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. NO VISITATION EASTER SUNDAY. Funeral service at the Funeral Home on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 19, 2019
