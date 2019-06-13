Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
MARGARET (BOEHM) SAUER


Age 90, of Shaler Twp. formerly of Conneaut Lake,PA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford. She is survived by her daughters, Janet (Jack) Buckler, Margie (Joe) Good; and son, Jack (Kim) Sauer; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many favorite nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Caroline (Deutsch) and Arthur Boehm; brothers, William, Arthur and Ralph Boehm; sister, Caroline Lubich; and most recently, John Sauer, her husband of 68 years. Marge worked for the State Welfare Department and then the JA Sauer Company. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, playing cards, Scrabble, doing crafts, fishing on Lake Wilhelm, and a nice glass of wine. She was also a member of St. Bonaventure Church, a former Girl Scout Leader and volunteer for Meals-on-Wheels. She will be dearly missed. Visitation Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, 10 a.m. at St. Bonaventure Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Margaret's memory to , 1100 Liberty Ave. Ste. E201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or to Good Samaritan Hospice, 146 Neely School Road, Wexford, PA 15090. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 13, 2019
