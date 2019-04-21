BRIMMEIER MARGARET SCHAUER

Age 97 1/2 (almost 100!), of Ross Twp., formerly of Pittsburgh's North Side. Beloved wife of the late Joseph G. Brimmeier and daughter of the late Adam and Josephine (Schauer); cherished mother of Joseph (Jeanne), Margie "Gigi" (Robert) Carlson, Robert (Theresa), Bonnie (Late Alan Bates), and Jan Brimmeier; loving grandmother of Khristyn, Melanie, Joseph, Leah, Sherry, Shelly, Clayton, Robert, and Lauren; dear great-grandmother of nine; sister of the late John, Edward, Eugene, Harry, Loretta, and Robert Schauer. Family will receive friends on Monday, from 4-7 p.m. and on Tuesday, from 12-2 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1600 Stone Mansion Dr., Franklin Park, PA 15143 (Franklin Park/Wexford), where a blessing service will be held on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m., following visitation. Margaret loved being a bookkeeper and painter, she also loved to travel, but most of all enjoyed mothering and mentoring her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Any gesture in memory of Margaret is welcome and appreciated, including donations to Anchorpoint Counseling Ministry, 800 McKnight Park Dr., Suite 802, Pgh., PA 15237. Please leave condolences at schellhaasfh.com.