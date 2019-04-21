|
BRIMMEIER MARGARET SCHAUER
Age 97 1/2 (almost 100!), of Ross Twp., formerly of Pittsburgh's North Side. Beloved wife of the late Joseph G. Brimmeier and daughter of the late Adam and Josephine (Schauer); cherished mother of Joseph (Jeanne), Margie "Gigi" (Robert) Carlson, Robert (Theresa), Bonnie (Late Alan Bates), and Jan Brimmeier; loving grandmother of Khristyn, Melanie, Joseph, Leah, Sherry, Shelly, Clayton, Robert, and Lauren; dear great-grandmother of nine; sister of the late John, Edward, Eugene, Harry, Loretta, and Robert Schauer. Family will receive friends on Monday, from 4-7 p.m. and on Tuesday, from 12-2 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1600 Stone Mansion Dr., Franklin Park, PA 15143 (Franklin Park/Wexford), where a blessing service will be held on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m., following visitation. Margaret loved being a bookkeeper and painter, she also loved to travel, but most of all enjoyed mothering and mentoring her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Any gesture in memory of Margaret is welcome and appreciated, including donations to Anchorpoint Counseling Ministry, 800 McKnight Park Dr., Suite 802, Pgh., PA 15237. Please leave condolences at schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019