Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schellhaas Funeral Home Franklin Park
1600 Stone Mansion Dr.
Franklin Park, PA 15143
(724) 934-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET BRIMMEIER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET SCHAUER BRIMMEIER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARGARET SCHAUER BRIMMEIER Obituary
BRIMMEIER MARGARET SCHAUER

Age 97 1/2 (almost 100!), of Ross Twp., formerly of Pittsburgh's North Side. Beloved wife of the late Joseph G. Brimmeier and daughter of the late Adam and Josephine (Schauer); cherished mother of Joseph (Jeanne), Margie "Gigi" (Robert) Carlson, Robert (Theresa), Bonnie (Late Alan Bates), and Jan Brimmeier; loving grandmother of Khristyn, Melanie, Joseph, Leah, Sherry, Shelly, Clayton, Robert, and Lauren; dear great-grandmother of nine; sister of the late John, Edward, Eugene, Harry, Loretta, and Robert Schauer. Family will receive friends on  Monday, from 4-7 p.m. and on Tuesday, from 12-2 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1600 Stone Mansion Dr., Franklin Park, PA 15143 (Franklin Park/Wexford), where a blessing service will be held on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m., following visitation. Margaret loved being a bookkeeper and painter, she also loved to travel, but most of all enjoyed mothering and mentoring her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Any gesture in memory of Margaret is welcome and appreciated, including donations to Anchorpoint Counseling Ministry, 800 McKnight Park Dr., Suite 802, Pgh., PA 15237. Please leave condolences at schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schellhaas Funeral Home Franklin Park
Download Now