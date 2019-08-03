|
SCHREIBER MARGARET "BETTY"
After a brief battle with cancer, Betty passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving children; preceded in death by her sister, Helen Miller and brother, Edward Merkel; she is survived by her sister, Marion Altenbaugh and her 12 children, Deborah Schreiber (Timothy Sharkey) , Sandra (Stephen) Vennare, John (Gerry) Schreiber, Barbara (Edward) Popham, Christine (James) Schrenk, Martin Schreiber, Margaret (Alexander) Sanfilippo, Joseph (Kathryn) Schreiber, Eileen Schreiber (Jobe Bennett), Robert (Kimberly) Schreiber, David (Kimberly) Schreiber, and Jennifer Schreiber. Cherished "Grandma Betty" of Sarah, Melanie, Alexander, Jereme, Lindsey, Cory, Abigail, Amanda, Amy, Ellie, Jamie, Lauren, Emily, Nicholas, Alicia, Margaret, Michael, Krista, Taylor, Jessica, Matthew, Kelly, Tanner, Casey, Jacob, Sarah and Zachary; also survived by 20 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, nieces and nephews. While raising her 12 children, Betty went back to school at the age of 40 to earn her G.E.D. Two years later she obtained RN degree from St. Francis School of Nursing, Class of 1975. Betty then began a 35 year nursing career at St. Francis Hospital, where she helped to initiate and develop their new psychiatric emergency room. She advanced from Staff Nurse, to Supervisor, to Nurse Manager all while advocating for the mental health community. Towards the end of her career, she worked with the mental health population at the Hill House located in the Hill District. Betty retired at the age of 77 to pursue her passion for traveling the world. Family and friends welcome Sunday, 6-8 p.m., Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-+563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220. Funeral Mass in St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish, Resurrection Church, Tuesday, 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. www.slaterfuneral.com