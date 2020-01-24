|
SHATTUCK MARGARET
Age 70, of N. Fayette Twp., Oakdale, PA, on Wednesday evening, January 22, 2020. A daughter of Dorothy (Mullooly) and the late Archie Heron. Wife of the late Ralph Shattuck, who passed on April 2, 2017; beloved mother of Christopher Shattuck and his wife, Callie and Betsy Hayden and her husband, Simon; cherished grandmother of Ayden, Archie and Paul Shattuck and Kiyana Hayden; sister of Bill (Mary) Heron, Susie (Jack) Josey and Rich (Crisann) Heron; also several nieces and nephews. Peggy retired as a teacher from the Montour School District after 26 years of service. Family to receive friends at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC. Edward M. Herrick, Supervisor/Owner 951 Cliff Mine Road. N. Fayette Twp. Imperial, PA. 724-695-7332 Saturday 5-7 p.m. and Sunday 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Patrick's R.C. Church, Noblestown, Monday 11 a.m. Followed by Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Moon Twp.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020