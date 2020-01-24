Home

POWERED BY

Services
Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
724-695-7332
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's R.C. Church
Noblestown, PA
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET SHATTUCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET SHATTUCK

Send Flowers
MARGARET SHATTUCK Obituary
SHATTUCK MARGARET

Age 70, of N. Fayette Twp., Oakdale, PA, on Wednesday evening, January 22, 2020. A daughter of Dorothy (Mullooly) and the late Archie Heron. Wife of the late Ralph Shattuck, who passed on April 2, 2017; beloved mother of Christopher Shattuck and his wife, Callie and Betsy Hayden and her husband, Simon; cherished grandmother of Ayden, Archie and Paul Shattuck and Kiyana Hayden; sister of Bill (Mary) Heron, Susie (Jack) Josey and Rich (Crisann) Heron; also several nieces and nephews. Peggy retired as a teacher from the Montour School District after 26 years of service. Family to receive friends at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC. Edward M. Herrick, Supervisor/Owner 951 Cliff Mine Road. N. Fayette Twp. Imperial, PA. 724-695-7332 Saturday 5-7 p.m. and Sunday 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Patrick's R.C. Church, Noblestown, Monday 11 a.m. Followed by Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Moon Twp.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGARET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -