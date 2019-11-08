Home

MARGARET RUDOLPH
MARGARET SIGNET RUDOLPH


1938 - 2019
MARGARET SIGNET RUDOLPH Obituary
RUDOLPH MARGARET SIGNET

Age 80, died after a brief illness at Concordia at Rebecca Residence in Allison Park, PA on November 1, 2019. Born in McKeesport, PA to Veronica and John Signet on November 14, 1938, she was a graduate of McKeesport High School and went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree in Art Education from Edinboro University. Although Mrs. Rudolph taught in several area school districts, her main role was as the devoted wife to Larry Rudolph for 53 years, who preceded her in death in 2014; along with being a mother to Stephen Rudolph (Kathy) and Zoe Rudolph Weaver (Matthew); and grandmother to Jack, Michael, Christopher Rudolph and Penelope Weaver. A resident of Cumberland Woods Village in Allison Park, Mrs. Rudolph was known for her fashion sense, friendship and generosity. In lieu of a funeral service, donations may be made in Mrs. Rudolph's name to North Country Meals on Wheels, 3281 Wexford Road, Gibsonia, PA 15044.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019
