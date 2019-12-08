|
SLACK MARGARET (HANKEY)
Age 91, of Penn Hills, on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Wife of the late Robert J.; beloved mother of Stephenie and Thomas Alt, Thomas and Robin Jacobs Slack, Susan and David Teets and Robert, Jr. and Lori Slack; grandmother of Stephen Slack, Torrey Jackson, Sarah Vincent, Margo Teets, Allison Kazlauskas, and Jeffrey Alt; great-grandmother of five; sister of Wilbur Hankey. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Friends received, Monday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a service to follow 12 noon at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Penn Hills Service Association.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019