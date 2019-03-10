SPORIO MARGARET

Age 103 of Jefferson Hills, passed away at home on Friday, March 8, 2019. Born May 12, 1915 in Clairton, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Helen Berchok. A former waitress, Margaret was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Parish. A kind-hearted and decent woman, Margaret never had a bad word to say about anyone. She was a hard worker, excellent cook, seamstress, gardener, crocheter, upholsterer, and great neighbor. Margaret was fluent in four languages: English, Spanish, Italian, and Slovak. Her family counts themselves lucky to have had her for as long as they did, but they will always miss her. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Peter Sporio, who passed away August 11, 2001; her sons Richard C. Sporio, Sr. and Robert "Bobby" Sporio; her grandson Billy Sporio; and her siblings Helen Zoltan, Sue Kadar, Ann Havrilla, and Michael and John Berchok. She is survived by her children Marian (the late Donald "Doc") Geletko of Elizabeth Twp. and Carmen Sporio of Pittsburgh; her grandchildren Sherry (Roger) Cox, Judy (Shawn) Kramer, Donald (Mindy) Geletko, Pete (Michelle) Sporio, and Richard C. (Nancy) Sporio, Jr.; her 19 great-grandchildren; her 10 great-great-grandchildren; her 101 year old sister, Mary Hrabosky; and also nieces and nephews. Friends will be received in the A.J. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 555 5th. St., Clairton, PA 15025 (412-233-5700) on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 9 a.m. to Noon, followed by a Mass at St. Clare of Assisi Parish. Interment will be private and follow at Jefferson Memorial Park, Pleasant Hills. www.bekavacfuneralhome.com