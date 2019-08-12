|
|
STEMLER MARGARET (BIRES)
A lifelong resident of Rankin, age 79, peacefully at home in the care of her family, on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert W. Stemler for 34 years; loving and precious mother of Scott Stemler, Sharon Stemler and the late infant, Brian Stemler; treasured sister of Alice Bires of Forest Hills and the late Helen Bires. Margie is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Margie was a 1958 graduate of Rankin High School and a graduate of the Robert Morris Business School. She was a receptionist/administrative assistant for Dr. David Blinky prior to retiring. Margie was also a lifelong member of St. Michael Orthodox Church in Rankin. She loved to travel, with a special interest in visiting zoos throughout the country. Friends are welcome on Tuesday from 1-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800 where a Parastas will be prayed on Tuesday at 2 p.m. Margie's Funeral service will also be in the funeral home on Wednesday at 10 a.m. She will then be laid to rest in Monongahela Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10015 or www.kidney.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019