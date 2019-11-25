|
DASNICH MARGARET T. (BEAZLEY)
Of Munhall, on November 23, 2019. Age 103. Born in Petersburg, VA. Daughter of the late Lloyd and Lillian (Tench) Dasnich; beloved wife of the late Stanley Dasnich; mother of Margaret "Peggy" Ann Nitka and Jean Dasnich; preceded in death by her siblings, Charles Beazley, Alleine Temple, Dorothy Braswell, Jean Beazley, Aubrey Beazley, and Lloyd Beazley; grandmother of Paul (Rebecca) Nitka, Natalie Bulger and the late Michael Nitka; great-grandmother of Kelin Nitka. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main St., Munhall on Tuesday 2-8 p.m. where a funeral service will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions suggested to the charity of ones choice in Margaret's memory.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 25, 2019