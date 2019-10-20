|
|
KORINTUS MARGARET T. (PAPP)
Age 94, of Brookline, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Baptist Home. She was born in Pittsburgh on February 10, 1925, one of four children to the late Vendel and Helen (Telyusko) Papp. On August 28, 1991, her beloved husband, John J. Korintus, passed away. They had 46 happy years of marriage. Loving mother of Ronald Korintus of Canonsburg and Diana (Robert) Angelo of Coraopolis; cherished grandmother of Christopher Korintus, Anthony (Cindy) Angelo, Teresa (Chuck) Spencer and Angel Korintus; devoted great-grandmother of Alayna Pirrung, Chuckie and Brandon Spencer, Catherine, Elizabeth, Victoria and Robert Angelo. She was preceded in death by her three brothers, Andrew, Alex, and Wendel Papp. Margaret was "a legend". A feisty, strong -willed, stubborn lady who was proud of her Hungarian Heritage, was bilingual, spoke fluid Hungarian as well as read and wrote in Hungarian. She loved Hungarian dancing, walking, reading and was a member of the Hungarian Club in Hazelwood. Visitation Monday 3-8 p.m. at COPELAND'S CORAOPOLIS, 867 Fifth Ave. where prayers will be recited on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass at St. Joseph Church at 10 a.m. As a way to say thank you to the wonderful staff at the Baptist Home for their excellent care, the family suggests donations in her name to the Baptist Homes Foundation, 489 Castle Shannon Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15234-9910.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019