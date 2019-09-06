|
|
O'DONOGHUE MARGARET T. "PEGGY"
Age 81, of Cranberry Twp., passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 while under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford. Born November 20, 1937 in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late John F. Linehan and Mary K. (Naughton) Linehan. Margaret was a beloved Mother and Nana to her seven children, 26 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, always supporting them in every aspect of their lives and instilling in them a love and respect for their Irish heritage. She was employed as a registered nurse at St. Francis Hospital, UPMC Passavant Hospital and Kane Regional Center in North Hills. For thirty years, she and her husband, Tom, owned and operated the Blarney Stone, a landmark Pittsburgh restaurant. Margaret was a faithful member of St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, where she attended mass daily. Margaret loved to travel all over the country and enjoyed going to Disney with her family. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her seven children, Dennis (Kelley) O'Donoghue of Eagle Point, OR, Mary Kay (Gary) Marince of Windemere, FL, John (Allison) O'Donoghue of Fox Chapel, Jeffrey (Samantha) O'Donoghue of Canonsburg, Thomas (Jennifer) O'Donoghue of Weddington, NC, Timothy (Theresa) O'Donoghue of Canonsburg, and Sheila (John) Connolly of Harrison City; 26 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas B. O'Donoghue; her brother, Patrick Linehan; and her sisters, Mary Ellen Dorsch, Clara Hegarty and Kathleen Garred. Friends will be received from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 and from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the BOYLAN-GLENN-KILDOO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SVCS., INC., 130 Wisconsin Ave./PO Box 2155, Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019 at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, 2535 Rochester Rd., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. (Everyone please meet at church). Margaret will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Pittsburgh. Memorial donations may be made in her honor to the Red Cloud Indian School, 100 Mission Dr., Pine Ridge, SD 57770. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019