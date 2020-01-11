Home

Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Resurrection Church
West Mifflin, PA
MARGARET T. (TOMCI) SMITH

MARGARET T. (TOMCI) SMITH Obituary
SMITH MARGARET T. (TOMCI)

Of West Mifflin, on January 9, 2020, age 99.  Beloved wife of 49 years to the late Charles C. Smith; loving mother of Joanne Pace, Charles (Nancy) Smith, Carol (Michael) Soohy and Marcia (Bill) Vaupel; predeceased by a brother and two sisters; also survived by her nine grandsons; and eight great-grandchildren.  Our mom will be dearly remembered for her love of her family, her vibrant personality and love of life.  Family and friends will be received at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall on Sunday from 2-7 p.m.  A Funeral Mass will be Monday, 10 a.m. at Resurrection Church, West Mifflin.  In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Gallagher Hospice 1370 Washington Pike Bridgeville, PA 15017 or The Veterans Administration.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 11, 2020
