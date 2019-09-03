|
YURKO MARGARET V. (JENDESKY, KOHUT)
Of Braddock, age 88, on Monday, September 2, 2019. Wife of the late Andrew Kohut and Clement Yurko; loving mother of Donna Niznik and the late Diane (Surviving husband, Walter) Stewart; cherished grandmother of Elliot Niznik, Erica (Chip) Stewart, Brooke (Kenny) Stewart, Dana Stewart, Evan (Stephanie) Niznik and Jade Stewart. Margaret had seven great-grandchildren; dear sister of Leonard Jendesky, Caral Jendesky and the late Francis "Pal" Jendesky. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Margaret was an easy going and open minded throughout her life, always helping and accepting others. Friends welcome Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. Where a funeral will be held on Friday, details later.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 3, 2019