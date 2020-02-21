|
|
VERNON MARGARET "PEGGY"
Age 70, after a courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer and other complications, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents: Ellis and Dorothy Rosenberger, her nephew: Joe Rosenberger, and her many "seniors" and beloved dogs. Survived by her loving husband, George M. Vernon of almost 47 years. Her children: Shayne Harrison (Rob) of Plum, PA, Kim Heller (Bill) of Butler, and George D. Vernon (Michelle) of Apollo, PA. Siblings: Larry (Diane) Rosenberger of San Quentin, CA, Bob Doolan (Terrie) of Tifton, GA, and Gary Rosenberger (JoAnn) of Delmont, PA. Grandchildren, Sydney, Madelyn and Mason; and many nieces and nephews. Over the years and especially after retiring, she enjoyed sewing, crafting, and gardening. What she loved most was spending time with and traveling to visit family. Friends and family received Saturday, 10 a.m. until Funeral Service at 12 p.m., noon at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./Roth Chapel, 7450 Saltsburg Road, Pgh., PA 15235.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020