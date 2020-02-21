Home

POWERED BY

Services
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET VERNON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET "PEGGY" VERNON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGARET "PEGGY" VERNON Obituary
VERNON MARGARET "PEGGY"

Age 70, after a courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer and other complications, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents: Ellis and Dorothy Rosenberger, her nephew: Joe Rosenberger, and her many "seniors" and beloved dogs. Survived by her loving husband, George M. Vernon of almost 47 years. Her children: Shayne Harrison (Rob) of Plum, PA, Kim Heller (Bill) of Butler, and George D. Vernon (Michelle) of Apollo, PA. Siblings: Larry (Diane) Rosenberger of San Quentin, CA, Bob Doolan (Terrie) of Tifton, GA, and Gary Rosenberger (JoAnn) of Delmont, PA. Grandchildren, Sydney, Madelyn and Mason; and many nieces and nephews. Over the years and especially after retiring, she enjoyed sewing, crafting, and gardening. What she loved most was spending time with and traveling to visit family. Friends and family received Saturday, 10 a.m. until Funeral Service at 12 p.m., noon at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./Roth Chapel, 7450 Saltsburg Road, Pgh., PA 15235.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGARET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -