FORD MARGARET "PEGGY" WALSH
on Monday, September 2, 2019, of the Baptist Homes. Wife of the late Robert E. "Bo" Ford; sister of the late Beatrice Walsh. Survived by her many cousins and friends. Peggy worked for the Pittsburgh Press for many years. She was a caring, vibrant person and was loved by her many relatives and friends. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernard Church on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019