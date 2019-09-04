Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bernard Church
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET FORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET WALSH "PEGGY" FORD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGARET WALSH "PEGGY" FORD Obituary
FORD MARGARET "PEGGY" WALSH

on Monday, September 2, 2019, of the Baptist Homes. Wife of the late Robert E. "Bo" Ford; sister of the late Beatrice Walsh. Survived by her many cousins and friends. Peggy worked for the Pittsburgh Press for many years.  She was a caring, vibrant person and was loved by her many relatives and friends.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood  15227 on Wednesday, September 4, 2019  from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernard Church on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11:00  a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGARET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now