WELSH MARGARET (PEGGY)

Of San Diego, CA, formerly of Latrobe, PA, passed away Wendesday, July 3, 2019. Born in Latrobe on September 15, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Ruth (Hill) Leary. In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Estep; and first husband, Herman (Joe) Welsh; brothers, Louis Dettling, Thomas Leary, and James Leary; sisters, Betty (William) Schwarz, Dolores (Joe) Sherba, and Beatrice (John) Ryan. Surviving are sons, Chuck (Lori) Welsh, of Harmony, PA, and Jay Welsh, of Bridgeville, PA; daughter, Connie (Ron) Browne, of San Diego, CA; grandchildren, Haley Welsh, of Bridgeville, PA, LeeAnna Smith, of Phoenix, AZ, Tim Welsh and Brady Welsh, of Harmony, PA, Sherry Young, Joseph Murray, and Nicole Hoffard, all of San Diego, CA; also six great-grandchildren; sisters, Sally Espinoza, of Zion, IL, and Eleanor (George) Fagan, of Latrobe; and special nieces, Cherie yanits and Bea Sundry. A memorial service will be held in Latrobe at Trinity Lutheran Church at a later date.