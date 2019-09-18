|
WILKES MARGARET "PEG" (ROHRKASTE)
Of Mt. Washington, on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. She was welcomed home by her Lord and Savior, Jesus. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Gladys Rohrkaste; and her brother, Reverend Dr. Donald Wayne Rohrkaste. She is survived by her beloved sister, Shirley Rohrkaste; daughters, Sharon Gaal and Lynn (Joe) Dilley; her son, Jeff Wilkes, Sr.; grandson, Jeffrey Wilkes, Jr.; and great-granddaughter, Ari-El Wilkes. Family and friends welcome Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345) 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington 15211 where Funeral Service will be held Saturday, 11 a.m. with Rev. Elizabeth Murphy officiating. Her final resting place will be Jefferson Memorial Park, Pleasant Hills. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019