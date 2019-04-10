ZIHAL MARGARET

Age 90, of Greenfield, PA, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2019. Beloved partner to the late George Thomas and lifelong caregiver to her nephew, the late Michael Zihal. Margaret is survived by her nephew and nieces, Ronald Zihal (JoAnn), Barbara Milton (Daniel), and Carol Stephenson (Bryan); and many other great-nieces and nephews. Margaret graduated from Allderdice High School and went on to have a lifelong career at Gimbels Department Store, where she worked as an administrator in the pension and planning department. After retiring, she spent many years tutoring children in her community and volunteering for her church, St. John Chrysostom Byzantine Catholic Church. Most recently, Margaret was a resident of Rosecrest Assisted Living in Mars, PA, and thoroughly enjoyed the time that she spent there. Her family is extremely grateful for the care that she received while in residence from the staff at Rosecrest, as well as VNA hospice care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rosecrest Assisted Living, Lutheran Senior Life, 105 Burgess Dr., Zelienople, PA 16063. Arrangements entrusted to the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME.