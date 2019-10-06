|
|
ZOFFEL MARGARETMARY R.
On Wednesday, October 2, 2019, Margaretmary Zoffel of Allison Park (formerly of Penn Hills) passed away peacefully at the Passavant Senior Living Community of Zelienople, Pa., at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late George I. Zoffel; loving mother of Michael (Lisa) Zoffel, Kathryn Zoffel (Cuong Doan), Donald (Lorianne) Zoffel, Georganne Z. Taylor, Anne Z. (Keith) Kohler, Susan Z. Toth, Joseph (Stephanie) Zoffel and MaryLou Z. (Paul) Nix. Margaretmary was blessed with 15 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren whom she loved very much; sister of Leo (Audrey) Rauterkus. Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Margaret Rauterkus; and brothers, Joseph and David. Margaretmary was a Registered Dietician and graduate of Seton Hill College. At Seton Hill College, she met her lifelong friends, celebrating over 60 years of friendship and bridge playing. She enjoyed reading, being with family, camping and riding bikes. She was an active member of Club Julian. She led a life of service to others, volunteering at St. Alexis Parish in Wexford, the Northland Library and various other charities, sharing her talents, happiness and smile with others. Friends will be received Monday, October 7, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Hwy., Wexford, Pa 15090. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Alexis Parish, Wexford. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate a pint of blood or monetary donation to the Red Cross.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019