MOELLER MARGARETTA H. (STRAUSS)
Passed peacefully on March 11, 2019 at the age of 92. She was a resident of Ross Twp., and formerly of Millvale. Margaretta was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Mary Staus; her loving husband Aloysius Moeller; and her brothers Robert and Francis Staus; she is survived by many loving nieces and nephews, including Marianne Koenig and her family. Friends will be received Friday 2-6 p.m. at SPERLING FUNERAL HOME., 700 Blazier Drive, McCandless Twp. 15090. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday at St. Teresa of Avila Church at 9:30 a.m. Remembrances may be left at sperlingfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019