|
|
MEYER MARGE
Age 98, of Ingomar and Beaver, on January 25, 2020. Born on February 12, 1921, in Pittsburgh, PA, daughter of the late John and Mildred Cawley Morris. Beloved wife of the late Harry C. Meyer; loving mother of Harry (Sandy) Meyer, Jack (Kathy) Meyer, Keith (Patty) Meyer, Dan (Mary) Meyer, and Mary Margaret (Bill) Sanders; sister of the late John and William Morris and Mary Francis DeVries; dear grandmother of David, Laura, Kimberly, Kristi, Natalie, Kevin, Julia, Christopher, William, Katy, Keith, Lena, and Dan; also survived by 12 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Sts. John and Paul Church, 2586 Wexford-Bayne Road, Sewickley, PA 15143. Private burial will be held in Beaver Cemetery. Marge enjoyed playing golf, bowling, and bridge. Most important to her was her faith and caring for her five children and beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to Little Sisters of the Poor, littlesistersofthepoor.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 27, 2020