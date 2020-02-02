|
|
PUCKER MARGE (YESENCHAK)
Age 87, of South Fayette, on January 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Steve D. Pucker; loving mother of Barbara "Bobbie" (Jim) Mezynski; cherished grandmother of Jamie (Bob) Heiser and great-grandmother of Connor Kaupinis and Dominic Heiser. Marge enjoyed polka music and attending polka dances with her late husband. Family and friends received on Monday from 4-8 p.m. and Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333), where a Blessing Service will be held on Tuesday at 12 p.m. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuenralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020