Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
MARGE (YESENCHAK) PUCKER

MARGE (YESENCHAK) PUCKER Obituary
PUCKER MARGE (YESENCHAK)

Age 87, of South Fayette, on January 29, 2020.  Beloved wife of the late Steve D. Pucker; loving mother of Barbara "Bobbie" (Jim) Mezynski; cherished grandmother of Jamie (Bob) Heiser and great-grandmother of Connor Kaupinis and Dominic Heiser.  Marge enjoyed polka music and attending polka dances with her late husband.  Family and friends received on Monday from 4-8 p.m. and Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333), where a Blessing Service will be held on Tuesday at 12 p.m.  View and share condolences at www.warcholfuenralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020
