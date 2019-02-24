BOCK MARGERY J.

Passed peacefully on January 7, 2019, at the age of 78. In addition to her parents, John and Julia Bock, she was preceded in death by her sister, Marilyn Maysak, of Greensburg. She is survived by sister, Carol Burkett of North Versailles; niece, Amber (Gregory) Nelis of Butler; niece, Julie (Michael) Berry of Greensburg; grandnephew, Jonathan Johnson; grandniece, Abigail (Dylan) Davis; and grandnephew, Travis Berry. Margery will be dearly missed by family and friends. She was kind hearted, generous, and generally pleasant to be around - unless she was driving. Anyone who was in the car with Marge held on for dear life and she was quite fond of telling other drivers that the "Gas pedal is on the right." She lived her life in much the same way as she drove. Always on the move, enjoying adventures (she had quite a penchant for taking cruises), and a bit daring (she got her first tattoo in her mid 60s, and then followed that up with a few more, getting her last one at age 74). She loved her family with all of her heart. This love was only surpassed by her love of Neil Diamond, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and contact paper. She also enjoyed craft shows, painting ceramic statues, and putting puzzles together. She left us with many fond memories, a few cats, and a reminder to keep your sense of humor, not take yourself too seriously, and to be kind to everyone. A private family memorial service was held. Arrangements entrusted to the GENE H. CORL, INC., FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE.

www.corlfuneralchapel