ABRIOLA MARGIE
Age 82, of Upper St. Clair. Passed peacefully on Monday July 8, 2019. Survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, John Abriola; loving mother of Richard (Rebecca), Sherry (Harry) and Kirk (Margie) Abriola. Also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Friends will be received on Thursday, from 4-8 p.m., in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave., 15207. Funeral Service on Friday, at 12 noon, in the Funeral Home.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 10, 2019