Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
412-521-1943
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
MARGIE ABRIOLA Obituary
ABRIOLA MARGIE

Age 82, of Upper St. Clair. Passed peacefully on Monday July 8, 2019. Survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, John Abriola; loving mother of Richard (Rebecca), Sherry (Harry) and Kirk (Margie) Abriola. Also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Friends will be received on Thursday, from 4-8 p.m., in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave., 15207. Funeral Service on Friday, at 12 noon, in the Funeral Home.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 10, 2019
