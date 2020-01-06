|
|
GREGOR MARGIE "SISSY" (CLARK)
Age 71, of Dravosburg, formerly of the Southside, on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Loving life partner of William Gregor; beloved daughter of the late Margie (Murray) Ryan; cherished mother of Janiece Gruszewski (late Stephen), Brenda Leddy (Kevin), Richard King (Jessica), Gary King, and Van Mattola; dear sister of Richard Murray (Melanie), Deborah Clark-Kalinowski (Tony) and the late Robert and William Clark; adoring grandmother of Stephen (Taylor), Ashley, Michael, Donavin, Laikyn (Josh), Keevon, Kasen, Madalyn, Miranda, Gary Jr., Lexis, Sabrina, Javen, Khloe, Janiece, Jr. "Tera", Kevin and Gaven; doting great-grandmother of Stephen, III, Amina and Dean and the late Kai; treasured aunt, cousin and friend of many. Friends and family received Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 6 p.m. until the 8 p.m. Memorial Service at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA 15226, 412-343-1506 or Ballfc.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 6, 2020