Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGIE GREGOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGIE "SISSY" (CLARK) GREGOR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGIE "SISSY" (CLARK) GREGOR Obituary
GREGOR MARGIE "SISSY" (CLARK)

Age 71, of Dravosburg, formerly of the Southside, on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Loving life partner of William Gregor; beloved daughter of the late Margie (Murray) Ryan; cherished mother of Janiece Gruszewski (late Stephen), Brenda Leddy (Kevin), Richard King (Jessica), Gary King, and Van Mattola; dear sister of Richard Murray (Melanie), Deborah Clark-Kalinowski (Tony) and the late Robert and William Clark; adoring grandmother of Stephen (Taylor), Ashley, Michael, Donavin, Laikyn (Josh), Keevon, Kasen, Madalyn, Miranda, Gary Jr., Lexis, Sabrina, Javen, Khloe, Janiece, Jr. "Tera", Kevin and Gaven; doting great-grandmother of Stephen, III, Amina and Dean and the late Kai; treasured aunt, cousin and friend of many. Friends and family received Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 6 p.m. until the 8 p.m. Memorial Service at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA 15226, 412-343-1506 or Ballfc.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -