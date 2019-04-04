Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGIE URGITUS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGIE T. (TALLERICO) URGITUS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARGIE T. (TALLERICO) URGITUS Obituary
URGITUS MARGIE T. (TALLERICO)

Age 93, of West View, on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Norman Urgitus, Jr.; mother of Janet (Joseph) Evanko and Norman Urgitus III; former mother-in-law of Darlene Urgitus; grandmother of Roberta States, John Klocek, and Michele Clarke; great-grandmother of four; sister of Samuel Tallerico, Mary Reilly, Peter Tallerico, the late Sarah Rich, Louis Tallerico and Joan Dzeba. Family will welcome friends on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and on Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (WEST VIEW), 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Athanasius Church. Margie was an active member for 20 years of the St. Athanasius Choir. She loved going to the casino and spending her time with her family. Family suggests memorial contributions to the , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
Download Now