URGITUS MARGIE T. (TALLERICO)

Age 93, of West View, on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Norman Urgitus, Jr.; mother of Janet (Joseph) Evanko and Norman Urgitus III; former mother-in-law of Darlene Urgitus; grandmother of Roberta States, John Klocek, and Michele Clarke; great-grandmother of four; sister of Samuel Tallerico, Mary Reilly, Peter Tallerico, the late Sarah Rich, Louis Tallerico and Joan Dzeba. Family will welcome friends on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and on Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (WEST VIEW), 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Athanasius Church. Margie was an active member for 20 years of the St. Athanasius Choir. She loved going to the casino and spending her time with her family. Family suggests memorial contributions to the , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.