MARGUERITE C. (BUNKIE) BRUCE

Service Information
Rose Funeral Home & Cremation Services
10940 Frankstown Rd.
Pittsburgh, PA
15235
(412)-241-5415
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Obituary
BRUCE MARGUERITE C. (BUNKIE)

Of Pittsburgh, PA, age 94, passed peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Received formal education from Rankin High School and West Virginia State University earning her B.A. in Education, served as homecoming queen and performed service work in Japan. Beloved wife of the late Clarence Earl Bruce, Jr.; loving mother of Kirk (Marleen) and Jennifer; cherished grandmother and great-grandmother; also survived by many loving family members and friends all to be received at the ROSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Visitation at 11:00 a.m., funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Interment at Homewood Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2020
