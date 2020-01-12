|
COTTS MARGUERITE "PEGGY" (NICHOLS)
Age 92, of Bethel Park, daughter of Howard and Agnes Nichols, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2020. Mother of Stephen and Jay; grandmother to Emily, James, David, and Andrew; great-grandmother to Dominic and Max. She was preceded in death by James W. Cotts, her husband of 26 years; sisters, Marion (Hashke) and Virginia (Robinson). The family would like friends of Peggy to consider donations to Family Hospice, 412-572-8457, familyhospicepa.org. Services are Private and under the care of JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills. Online condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020