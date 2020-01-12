Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
MARGUERITE "PEGGY" (NICHOLS) COTTS

MARGUERITE "PEGGY" (NICHOLS) COTTS Obituary
Age 92, of Bethel Park, daughter of Howard and Agnes Nichols, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2020. Mother of Stephen and Jay; grandmother to Emily, James, David, and Andrew; great-grandmother to Dominic and Max. She was preceded in death by James W. Cotts, her husband of 26 years; sisters, Marion (Hashke) and Virginia (Robinson). The family would like friends of Peggy to consider donations to Family Hospice, 412-572-8457, familyhospicepa.org. Services are Private and under the care of JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills. Online condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020
