LAWRENCE MARGUERITE (SALVA)
Age 76, of Pittsburgh, passed away at home on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Born in Monongahela and raised in Monessen, she was the daughter of the late Vincent and Mary (Drop) Salva. Marguerite was the wife of William C. Lawrence, to whom she was married for 54 years. She was a graduate of Monessen High School and earned a B.S. in Elementary Education from California University of Pennsylvania. Her family and friends believe that Margie was born to be a teacher. She dedicated 31 years to teaching and spent most of her career at St. Sylvester School in Brentwood. Margie will be particularly remembered for her love of science and the joy and energy that she brought to her classrooms. She was a beloved teacher and made a positive impact on many lives. Margie was an avid reader and belonged to several book clubs, including the "Book Bags of Whitehall". Margie volunteered at the Whitehall Public Library and enjoyed her summer mornings at the Whitehall Public Pool with her water aerobic ladies. Margie was also a lover of the theater and she and her husband enjoyed many performances at the Pittsburgh Public Theater. For the past 50 years, Margie has been an active parishioner at Saint Gabriel of The Sorrowful Virgin Parish. Margie holds a special place in the hearts of her children and grandchildren and she will be remembered forever with love and joy and as a special gift from God to her family. Surviving are her children, Jeffrey Lawrence and wife, Rossana of Pittsburgh; Rebecca Bushner and husband, Joseph of Blue Bell, PA. Grandchildren are Mary, John, Joseph and Thomas Bushner. Margie is also survived by her sister, Sabra Clark and husband, George of Belle Vernon. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, Thursday, August 15, 2019, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Friday morning at 9:15. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel of The Sorrowful Virgin Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Friends of the Whitehall Public Library, 100 Borough Park Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019