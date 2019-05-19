CANONGE MARGUERITE M.

Formerly of Green Tree, PA, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2019, while a resident of Ashbury Heights Community in Mt. Lebanon. Born in 1925, she grew up in Morris, IL, the daughter of Arley and Germaine Munts, who both preceded her in death. She attended both Illinois Wesleyan and Oberlin College and had a lifelong love of music. She met her future husband, Marine Lt. Ken Canonge while at Oberlin, and they were married for 70 years until his death in 2015. They raised their family of six children, Gwen, Casey, Nan, Randy, Brian, and Greg in Amherst, OH and Green Tree, PA. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. From the time they arrived in Green Tree, Marguerite was extremely active in the community. With six kids in the school system, she was involved in PTA at various times and was the piano accompanist for numerous school performances at both the Manila Ave. and Aiken schools. For many years during the summer, she volunteered and taught archery classes as part of Green Tree's recreation program. Many grade school and high school students were first exposed to the sport through her efforts. She also helped with various health clinics, senior support programs, and was instrumental in the start of the Adopt-A-Highway initiative in Green Tree. Perhaps her biggest contribution to the community was her service as a member of Green Tree's Borough Council where she served for 20 years. She was diligent in her efforts, poring over reports and proposed legislation before each meeting. No detail was too small to get by her scrutiny. She also represented the Borough on the South Hills Council of Government as well as serving in other capacities requested by Borough leadership. In 1978, she ran for Borough Mayor, losing the race by the narrowest of margins, but in spite of the defeat, her love of the community never wavered. Friends welcome Tuesday 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220, where a Funeral Service will be Wednesday 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Green Tree Historical Society. www.slaterfuneral.com.