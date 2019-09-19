Home

Anthony G. Staab Funeral Home
900 Chartiers Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
(412) 921-1705
Age 85, of Crafton Heights, peacefully, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter A. "Zuke" Zukowski; loving mother of Michelle Scuilli, Maureen (late Denis) Stein, Margie (Gene) Hunt, Walt (Teri) and Mark (Maryann) Zukowski; loving grandmother of Adam, Amanda (Bob), Melissa (Frank), Kristen, Nicholas, Gene, Michael, Anthony, Kevin, Cody, Mark Jr., Emily, Timothy and Luke; great-grandmother of Graham and Connor Zuke. Sister of Joe (Val), Bob (Rosemarie), Lou (Marie), Ronald "Butch" (Nancy), Paul "Gypsy" (Lorraine), Mary (Ed) Connell, Audrey (Roy) Knauf, Michael (Lisa), Raymond "Sam" (Mary Lou) Schuler. Marguerite will be sadly missed by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Friends received 1-8 p.m. Friday only at ANTHONY G. STAAB FUNERAL HOME, INC., 900 Chartiers Ave., Pgh., PA 15220. Mass of Christian Burial in the Ascension Worship Site of St. Philip Parish on Saturday at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in St. Martin Cemetery. Add a tribute: www.staabfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019
