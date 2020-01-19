Home

Anton B. Urban Funeral Home
1111 S. Bethlehem Pike
Ambler, PA 19002
(215) 646-8556
MARGUERITE McKEE "PEG" GRIFFITH

Age 93, of Ambler, PA, died peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020, in the Abington-Lansdale Hospital. Born in Tulsa, OK, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Florence (Bradbury) McKee. Marguerite grew up in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania and, was a graduate of Beaver Falls High School. She received her degrees in business administration and education from Geneva College. She married Frank Griffith on August 23, 1970. Peg was a teacher at Beaver Falls High School for 25 years. She was also a member of the Adjunct Faculty at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh. Peg was an active member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church in McMurray, PA. Marguerite moved to Ambler, Pennsylvania after her husband passed to live with her niece. Marguerite loved the theater, socializing with friends, but most importantly her family. Marguerite was preceded in death by her beloved husband Frank Griffith, in 2007. Surviving Peg are her niece, Jo McKee; nieces-in-law, Ellen McKee and Susan McKee, and many great-nieces and nephews as well as great-great-nieces and nephews. A private committal service will take place at Mount Lebanon Cemetery in Pittsburgh, PA. www.urbanfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020
