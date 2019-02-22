Home

On Wednesday, February 20, 2019, age 93, of Paramount Senior Living, Seven Fields, PA, and formerly of Staten Island, NY; wife of the late Garnett "Abe" Abraham; mother of Sylvia V. Herdt of Seven Fields, PA; grandmother of Jennifer Bartle-Springer and Aron Bartle; great-grandmother of Evan and Gabriel Springer. Services and Interment are private. Memorial donations may be made to RCHA, Rachel Carson Homestead, PO Box 46, Springdale, PA 15144-0046 (rachelcarsonhomestead.org/join/donate/). Arrangements entrusted to BOYLAN-GLENN-KILDOO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SVCS., INC., 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at:


boylanfuneralservices.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019
