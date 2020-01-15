Home

Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 561-0380
AIMONE MARIA

Of Brookline, on Friday, January 10, 2020. Wife of the late John; beloved sister of the late Rozelia Wiatr and Eugenia Andrijuw; dear aunt of Sophia (George) Heunisch and Jadwiga (Edward) Fabean; also two great-nephews; and five great-great-nieces and nephews; also extended family in NYC, Tommy (Valerie) Aimone and their children and grandchildren, and Janet Robilotti. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380 Wednesday only 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday at 10 a.m. in the Church of the Resurrection.


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020
