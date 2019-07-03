|
|
DAVEY MARIA (CIVITARESE)
Of Port Huron, MI, age 62, on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Davey; loving sister of Tony (Vickie) Civitarese, Annette (Mark) Ivanco, John Civitarese and Michael (Jessica) Civitarese; also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Maria grew up in the town of Pitcarin and was a 1975 graduate if Gateway High School. After moving to Michigan, Maria worked as a secretary for the Severini family for several years. She loved spending time with her family and attending family functions. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at St. Colman Church. Maria was laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements by PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 3, 2019