Home

POWERED BY

Services
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-9350
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIA DAVEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIA (CIVITARESE) DAVEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARIA (CIVITARESE) DAVEY Obituary
DAVEY MARIA (CIVITARESE)

Of Port Huron, MI, age 62, on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Davey; loving sister of Tony (Vickie) Civitarese,  Annette (Mark) Ivanco, John Civitarese and Michael (Jessica) Civitarese; also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Maria grew up in the town of Pitcarin and was a 1975 graduate if Gateway High School.  After moving to Michigan, Maria worked as a secretary for the Severini family for several years.  She loved spending time with her family and attending family functions. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at St. Colman Church. Maria was laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements by PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now