Eloise B. Kyper Funeral Home, P.C. - Glenshaw
2702 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
(412) 486-9086
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
7:00 PM
MARIA (IMMLER) DiCAPRIO


1924 - 2020
MARIA (IMMLER) DiCAPRIO Obituary
DiCAPRIO MARIA (IMMLER)

Age 95, of Mercer, PA, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She was born Wednesday, May 21, 1924, in Lohr am Main, Germany, a daughter of the late Erasmus and Katharina (Wurscher) Immler. In addition to her parents, Maria was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas Anthony DiCaprio; and her son, Robert John DiCaprio; and daughter-in-law, Deborah DiCaprio. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Nicholas DiCaprio and his wife, Verlyn, Joseph M. DiCaprio and his wife, Elizabeth, Deborah A. Pisculli and her husband, John, and Catherine R. Hoffmann and her fiancé, Robert; 10 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and many nieces  and nephews. Friends will be received in the ELOISE B. KYPER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2702 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA, on Friday, February 28, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. when a Blessing Service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020
