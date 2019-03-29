DOHERTY MARIA (BELCH)

Age 46, peacefully in Vero Beach, FL formerly of Crafton, peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Beloved wife of Bob Doherty; mother of Angela and Emma; sister of Donna Rolshouse, Tony and David Belch; also survived by nieces and nephews. Daughter of Philip Bickel and the late Sarah (Russo) Belch. Maria loved animals and spent her free time as a dog walker and pet sitter. She will be sadly missed by her faithful companion, Maggie Mae. Maria was known for her infectious smile and warm personality and will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Visitation Monday, 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, 1-3 and 6-8 p.m., at the SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m., Wednesday in St. Philip Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Maria's name to Friends After Diagnosis, 2301 Avalon Ave., Vero Beach, FL 32960.

www.schepnermcdermott.com