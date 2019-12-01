|
NOLL MARIA E. (TROIANOS)
Of White Oak, age 72, passed away peacefully on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28, 2019. Beloved wife of Thomas L. Noll. Loving mother of Thomas (Sara) Noll of White Oak, Anthony (Carrie) Noll of WV, Christopher Noll of White Oak and Daniel (Jenny) Noll of FL. Cherished grandmother of Nicole, Matthew, Landon, Noah, Zachary, Alexander, and the late Thomas P. Noll, Jr. Sister of Anastasia (Peter) Vallas. Adored mom to her puppy, Misty. Maria devoted much of her life to her family and friends, always willing to help anyone in need. She also valued her Greek Orthodox faith and heritage, and was a member of the Presentation of Christ Greek Orthodox Church in East Pittsburgh. Friends welcome Tuesday from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112, 412-824-8800, where a Trisagion will take place Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. Additional viewing Wednesday from 10:30 to 11 a.m. in Presentation of Christ Greek Orthodox Church (Ypapanti), where a Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Maria will be laid to rest in Grand View Cemetery. Maria's family would like to extend immense gratitude for the countless acts of kindness and compassionate care given by her doctors, nurses, and the staff at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center and UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital. They would especially like to thank Dr. Adam Brufsky and his staff for the special care they gave Maria.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019