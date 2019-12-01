Home

POWERED BY

Services
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
412-824-8800
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIA NOLL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIA E. (TROIANOS) NOLL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARIA E. (TROIANOS) NOLL Obituary
NOLL MARIA E. (TROIANOS)

Of White Oak, age 72, passed away peacefully on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28, 2019. Beloved wife of Thomas L. Noll. Loving mother of Thomas (Sara) Noll of White Oak, Anthony (Carrie) Noll of WV, Christopher Noll of White Oak and Daniel (Jenny) Noll of FL. Cherished grandmother of Nicole, Matthew, Landon, Noah, Zachary, Alexander, and the late Thomas P. Noll, Jr. Sister of Anastasia (Peter) Vallas. Adored mom to her puppy, Misty. Maria devoted much of her life to her family and friends, always willing to help anyone in need. She also valued her Greek Orthodox faith and heritage, and was a member of the Presentation of Christ Greek Orthodox Church in East Pittsburgh. Friends welcome Tuesday from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112, 412-824-8800, where a Trisagion will take place Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. Additional viewing Wednesday from 10:30 to 11 a.m. in Presentation of Christ Greek Orthodox Church (Ypapanti), where a Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Maria will be laid to rest in Grand View Cemetery. Maria's family would like to extend immense gratitude for the countless acts of kindness and compassionate care given by her doctors, nurses, and the staff at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center and UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital. They would especially like to thank Dr. Adam Brufsky and his staff for the special care they gave Maria.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -