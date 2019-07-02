|
|
SEIBERT MARIA E.
Age 51, of McKees Rocks, peacefully on Sunday morning, July 30, 2019. Beloved mother James Michael Lentz; dear sister Mary Hellen Wears and Albert Seibert; loving companion of Michael March; aunt of Katie Seibert, Julia Wears, Jessica Wears, and Brandon DeLoe; daughter of the late Donald and Philomena (Zanfino) Seibert. Maria loved to sun tan, travel, watch the Lifetime movie channel, and Forensic Files. She worked as a Phlebotomist in the medical profession for over 30 years. Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Tuesday July, 2, from 10:30 a.m. until time of Blessing Service at 11:30 a.m., at the Kennedy Township location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Rd., McKees Rocks (Kennedy Twp.), PA 15136. Interment private. Memorial contributions may be donated to the .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 2, 2019