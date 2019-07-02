Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home, Inc.
941 McCoy Road
Kennedy Township, PA 15136
412-504-2000
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home, Inc.
941 McCoy Road
Kennedy Township, PA 15136
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home, Inc.
941 McCoy Road
Kennedy Township, PA 15136
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIA SEIBERT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIA E. SEIBERT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARIA E. SEIBERT Obituary
SEIBERT MARIA E.

Age 51, of McKees Rocks, peacefully on Sunday morning, July 30, 2019. Beloved mother James Michael Lentz; dear sister Mary Hellen Wears and Albert Seibert; loving companion of Michael March; aunt of Katie Seibert, Julia Wears, Jessica Wears, and Brandon DeLoe; daughter of the late Donald and Philomena (Zanfino) Seibert. Maria loved to sun tan, travel, watch the Lifetime movie channel, and Forensic Files. She worked as a Phlebotomist in the medical profession for over 30 years. Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Tuesday July, 2, from 10:30 a.m. until time of Blessing Service at 11:30 a.m., at the Kennedy Township location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Rd., McKees Rocks (Kennedy Twp.), PA 15136. Interment private. Memorial contributions may be donated to the

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries