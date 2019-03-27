Home

More Obituaries for MARIA BISTEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIA M. BISTEY

MARIA M. BISTEY Obituary
BISTEY MARIA M.

Age 86, formerly of Mt. Washington, on Friday, March 22, 2019. Sister of Judy Wallace; aunt of Kathy, Ken and Tom Wallace; great-aunt of Julia Wallace. A Memorial Service will be held in the First Hungarian Reformed Church of Pittsburgh, Hazelwood: 221 Johnston Avenue, Pgh., PA 15207 on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. Donations may be made to the William Penn Scholarship Fund or the First Hungarian Reformed Church. Arrangements entrusted to BRUSCO-FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., Mt. Washington, (412-381-2323).


www.bruscofalvo.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
