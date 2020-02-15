|
|
GAROFALO MARIA ROSA "ROSINA"
Age 80, of Pittsburgh, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Beloved wife of 62 years, Bruno Antonio Garofalo; loving mother of Nicolina (Thomas) Briggs, Silvana (JoeB) Fleisner, Tonia (John) Autieri and Daniela Garofalo; loving grandmother of Nathaniel, Kayla and Juliana Briggs; daughter of the late Giorgio and Maria Amoroso; sister of the late Francesco Amoroso and Mafalda Razzante; sister-in-law of Filomena and the late Renato Garofalo and Rina and the late Carmine Ferro; loving aunt of Antonio (Helena) Ferro, Carla (Joe) Mollica, Carmine Ferro, Gina (Mark) Trimbur, Renato (Holly) Garofalo, Kevin (Rachael) Garofalo and the late Giuseppe Ferro. Also survived by many nieces and nephews in Italy and many dear friends who were like family. Maria Rosa also had a love for the family pets. Maria Rosa immigrated from Italy to Pittsburgh in 1961. With her husband Bruno, she left all that was familiar to her to provide a better life for her family. She worked as a seamstress and then took the very challenging, but rewarding task of staying home and raising their four daughters. Maria Rosa will be remembered for her kind heart, generous soul, and providing a safe and loving environment for all who were a part of her life. She never turned a soul away. Whether it was a glass of wine or a hot meal, Maria Rosa gave love and kindness to all. She worked tirelessly to help her husband with his bountiful harvest from the garden. Although it was such hard work, she supported his love of gardening. Every jar of tomatoes she packed, came from love, sweat, and tears. Maria Rosa had a love for flowers. Every year, when the weather warmed, her beautiful flowers surrounded her on the porch as she sat and enjoyed her morning cup of coffee. She taught her children the importance of family and traditions. From Christmas Eve baccala to Easter panettone, she created a strong family foundation that will never be forgotten. Her legacy will live on through her children, grandchildren, and many loving family and friends. She was a true angel on earth. Her children could not have asked for a more loving, protective, supportive mother. She was proud of her family and it was demonstrated through everything that she did. All she ever wanted was her family to be together and we were, until the very end. She was a true blessing to all of us. Una Mamma Italiana E'una Benedizione Di Dio (An Italian mother is a blessing from God). Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Tuesday morning at 9:15. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Adalbert Church at 10:00 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 15, 2020