VERBENE MARIA (PROVENZANO)
Age 87, of Green Tree on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Giovanni "John" Verbene; loving mother of Rosaria (the late Salvatore) Caruso, Teresa (Salvatore) Bonanno, Antonio (Ida) Verbene, Saverio "Sam" (Angela) Verbene, Luciano (Debbie) Verbene and Franco (Lisa) Verbene; cherished grandmother of Anna, Tina, Frank, Fabio, Giovanni, Stefano, Antonio, Anthony, Daniel, Nickolas, Billy, Gianfranco and Massimo; also survived by 10 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Loving sister of Mario (Gilda) Provenzano and the late Sam, Angelo, Luigi, Eugenio, Ottorino, Settimio (surviving spouse, Rosalba) Arturo and Pietro. Family and friends welcome Thursday, 5-8 p.m., Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, 10 a.m., St. Margaret of Scotland Church. Entombment to follow in Resurrection Cemetery. www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019