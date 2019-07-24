|
|
YAKEMOVICZ MARIAH
Passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, age 22, of Bellevue. Beloved daughter of Roy Jones (Patty) and Christina Yakemovicz (Christopher); sister of Robert Peasner; girlfriend of Connor McWilliams; granddaughter of John and Geraldine Yakemovicz, Theresa Jones and the late Roy Jones, Jr.; niece of Vincent (Michelle) and Sean (Veronica) Yakemovicz, Theresa Jones and the late David Jones; also survived by nine cousins. Miriah was a 2015 graduate of Northgate High School. Friends received at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue, Saturday from 2-7 p.m. followed by Funeral Service at 7 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 24, 2019