Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
(412) 761-2441
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
MARIAH YAKEMOVICZ

MARIAH YAKEMOVICZ Obituary
YAKEMOVICZ MARIAH

Passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, age 22, of Bellevue. Beloved daughter of Roy Jones (Patty) and Christina Yakemovicz (Christopher); sister of Robert Peasner; girlfriend of Connor McWilliams; granddaughter of John and Geraldine Yakemovicz, Theresa Jones and the late Roy Jones, Jr.; niece of Vincent (Michelle) and Sean (Veronica) Yakemovicz, Theresa Jones and the late David Jones; also survived by nine cousins. Miriah was a 2015 graduate of Northgate High School. Friends received at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue, Saturday from 2-7 p.m. followed by Funeral Service at 7 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 24, 2019
